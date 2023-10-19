Ice Bears flagship station has new frequency; Union Place set to host watch parties again

WKCE Radio of Loud Media, the flagship station of the Knoxville Ice Bears has changed frequencies and can now be heard on 92.5 FM in addition to its 1180 AM frequency. The station was previously on 105.1 FM. WKCE is entering its second season as the flagship station of the Ice Bears and will carry all home and away regular season and postseason games during the 2023-24 SPHL season.

In addition to the FM and AM signals, WKCE broadcasts of Ice Bears hockey can be heard on the Knoxville Ice Bears Gameday mobile app. WKCE's broadcast of the games can also be heard on FloHockey. Union Place Bar & Grill on Chambliss Ave in Knoxville will return as the host of all Ice Bears road game watch parties.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham.

