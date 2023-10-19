Ice Bears Fill out Goaltender Depth with Baribeau Signing

October 19, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed goalie Déreck Baribeau, Head Coach Brent Clarke confirmed earlier this week. Baribeau comes to Knoxville after spending last season in the LNAH in Canada.

"Anytime you get a chance to bring in a player of this pedigree, you do it," said Clarke. "He'll give us a chance to win every night and brings good size and experience."

Baribeau played 114 games in the QMJHL during his junior career, going 56-34-11 in stints with Val-d'Or, Québec and Baie-Comeau. He has also appeared in 29 games in the AHL with the Iowa Wild and 21 games in the ECHL.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 19, 2023

Ice Bears Fill out Goaltender Depth with Baribeau Signing - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.