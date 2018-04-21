Ice Bears Fall to Rivermen in SPHL Semi-Final

Knoxville, TN - Tyler Parks posted a 33 save shutout to guide the Peoria Rivermen to a 4-0 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears for a two-game series sweep in the SPHL semifinals. The Rivermen advance to their third consecutive President's Cup final. They were swept in each of the past two seasons.

Neither teams could find the net in the opening frame with Peoria outshooting Knoxville 9-4.

Dave Pszenyczny opened the scoring for Peoria when he collected his own rebound off the left hash and threw it back on net under the pad of Zoltan Hetenyi at 4:30 of the second. Ryan Siiro doubled the Rivermen lead at 11:56 with a wraparound goal.

Knoxville had its chances to beat Parks. Danny Cesarz fed the puck from the left circle to the slot and Parks failed to locate the puck, but Pszenyczny blocked the ensuing shot to keep Knoxville off the board. Kevin Swider later fed Cesarz right in front of the crease, but Parks stood tall with a pad save.

Justin Greenberg and Keegan Bruce added empty netters late in the third for Peoria.

