Ice Bears Fall to Marksmen 3-2 in OT

December 30, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN Shane Bennett scored at 2:40 of the overtime period and the Fayetteville Marksmen beat the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 on Saturday at the Civic Coliseum.

The loss snaps a three game win streak for Knoxville. Fayetteville has now won three straight.

Bennett carried the puck into the zone and fired a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Hayden Stewart low to his glove side. Stewart finished with 34 saves.

Marcus Ortiz put Knoxville on the board first when he tapped in his own rebound past Dillon Kelley at 13:55 of the first while the Ice Bears had the extra attacker on for a delayed penalty. Ortiz nearly won the game ten seconds into overtime, but his early breakaway attempt was stopped by Kelley.

Fayetteville knotted things up early in the second. Kyle Thacker's shot from the left point bounced to the right of the crease and Tim Kielich slipped a backhand behind Stewart at 2:23.

Knoxville regained the lead by using a series of crisp passes through the Fayetteville zone to set up Danny Cesarz in the right circle for his sixth of the season at 17:12 to put the Ice Bears up 2-1 at the second intermission.

Brian Bowen tied the game in the third by redirecting Thacker's shot from the point past Stewart at 4:44 of the third. Bowen nearly won it for Fayetteville in regulation when Travis Jeke found him alone in front of the net, but Stewart made a big save to force overtime.

Knoxville heads to Roanoke on Monday to take on the Rail Yard Dawgs for a 6 pm puck drop on New Year's Eve.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

Ice Bears Fall to Marksmen 3-2 in OT - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.