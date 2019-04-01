Ice Bears Fall to Macon

April 1, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN (March 30, 2019) The Macon Mayhem rolled past the Knoxville Ice Bears 6-2 in Knoxville for their second straight win over the Ice Bears.

Chandler Madry recorded his first career Ice Bears' goal with a power play goal at the 16:36 mark in the first period.

The lead did not last long as Jake Trask equalized the game with a goal 55 seconds into the second period. After a scoreless first period for Macon, they exploded for three goals in both the second and third periods.

Both teams struggled staying out of the penalty box all game long. The first period alone witnessed 10 penalties: seven being called on Macon and three on Knoxville. In total, 18 total penalties were called. Macon went 0/5 on the power play while Knoxville went 1/7.

The Mayhem took the lead late in the second period after Shawn Lynch was left alone on the back door and hammered home a one-timer goal. The lead did not last long, though. Mitchell Mueller for the Ice Bears' shot hit a couple of posts, and after a lengthy discussion among the officials a goal was awarded to level the score at 2-2.

Caleb Cameron beat Cody Porter on a breakaway to regain the lead for Macon just 1:48 minutes later.

Danny Cesarz got the scoring started for the Mayhem in the third period, and they kept pouring it on with two more goals coming off the sticks of Stathis Soumelidis and Derek Sutliffe.

The Ice Bears have a two point lead over the Mayhem in the standings as both teams are fighting for the pivotal fourth seed.

The Knoxville Ice Bears are back home for the final two regular season games of the season. They will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers for a two game series. Friday, April 5 is Nashville Predators Night where the Ice Bears will wear special Nashville Predators jerseys and the Predators promotion team lead by mascot GNASH will in attendance. Saturday, April 6 is PJs and fan appreciation night. To purchase tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.