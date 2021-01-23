Ice Bears Fall to Ice Flyers 3-1

Alec Hagaman scored twice for Pensacola, Chase Perry made 27 saves and the Ice Flyers beat Knoxville 3-1 at the Civic Coliseum on Saturday night.

Eddie Matsushima also scored for Pensacola. Anthony McVeigh tallied the lone goal for Knoxville.

It was the first head coaching win for former Ice Bears captain Jason Price, who was serving as the acting head coach with Rod Aldoff not making the trip to Knoxville. Price was a member of Knoxville's 2015 President's Cup team and is the all-time record holder for games played in the SPHL.

Matsushima scored from the slot at 14:14 of the first when Darren McCormick found him from the right half board. Hagaman notched his first of the night by fighting for a puck in front of the crease and slipped it past Joe Murdaca at 7:07 of the second. He buried his second goal off a backhand to finish off an odd-man rush in the third period.

McVeigh scored his fourth goal in three games from the left side of the crease by redirecting a pass from Colton Heffley over Perry's shoulder to get Knoxville on the board, but the Ice Bears couldn't close the gap any further.

Murdaca finished with 18 saves. The Ice Bears went 0-4 on the power play.

Knoxville will conclude a four-game homestead Thursday night against the Macon Mayhem. Macon has not played since January 8 due to the league's safety protocols. It will be the first Throwback Thursday of the year at the Coliseum where the Ice Bears will be debuting the classic uniforms from the Knoxville Cherokees.

