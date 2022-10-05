Ice Bears Enter Partnership with Tennessee Shine Co.

October 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have entered into a partnership with Tennessee Shine Co. for the local distillery to become the official moonshine of the Knoxville Ice Bears. In addition to Tennessee Shine Co.'s presence at Ice Bears home games, they will also be the presenting sponsor of the official Ice Bears game broadcasts on HockeyTV and 105.1 WKCE radio.

"Tennessee Shine is excited to join the Knoxville Ice Bears in their efforts to provide quality entertainment at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum," stated Blake Jones, Tennessee Shine Vice President. "We are looking forward to being at the games with all of the Ice Bears fans. I see us and our Shine Team enjoying many nights cheering on the Ice Bears this season."

Operating since 2015, Tennessee Shine Co. has four locations in Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg. The distillery also offers tours and taste-testings. More information is available at www.tnshineco.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.