Ice Bears Defeat Thunderbolts 3-1

January 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Jared Nash and Kasey Kulczycki scored 51 seconds apart to break a 1-1 tie and the Knoxville Ice Bears pulled away from the Evansville Thunderbolts for a 3-1 win at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sunday night. The Ice Bears (22-3-3) are 9-0-1 in their last ten games.

Nash put Knoxville ahead to stay with a shot from the corner that bounced off the back of Brian Billett at 9:40 of the third period. Kulczycki dove to push in a rebound after Billett stopped a Charlie Granath shot from the point shortly after for the insurance marker.

Evansville opened the scoring when Tanner Butler one-timed a sitting puck from the left hash at 12:12 of the first. After the puck was knocked away from Austin Plevy as we was moving into the left circle, the puck sat still at the hash for a moment before Butler skated up to it and slapped it over Evan Moyse.

J.B. Baker scored his 15th goal of the season to tie the game for Knoxville. Joey Strada carried the puck through the left circle and chipped it in front of the crease for Baker, who smacked the puck past Billett at 3:47 of the second. Baker extended his current point streak to ten games with the goal.

Knoxville will remain home and host Fayetteville on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. for Ink in the Rink Night. The Thunderbolts will return to Evansville to take on Vermilion County Friday.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2022

