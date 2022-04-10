Ice Bears Announce Playoff Roster
April 10, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
The Knoxville Ice Bears have issued their official playoff roster for the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Sunday. SPHL rules permit teams to carry 20 total players on the roster for the duration of the postseason, as opposed to 19 during the regular season.
Forwards:
J.B. Baker
Dino Balsamo
Andrew Bellant
Stefan Brucato
Carter Cowlthorp
Brady Fleurent
Steven Leonard
Anthony McVeigh
Jared Nash
Taylor Stefishen
Stepan Timofeyev
Defensemen:
Charlie Granath
Chris Jones
Nick Leitner
Kyler Matthews
Trevor Momot
Jason Price
Tanner Salsberry
Goalies:
Jimmy Poreda
Kristian Stead
Forward Razmuz Waxin-Engback has been placed on season-ending IR. He finished the regular season third on Knoxville's team and tied for 12th in the SPHL with 54 points. He scored 22 goals and had 32 assists in 51 games for the Ice Bears. He was named Player of the Week for March 14-20.
The Ice Bears will host Roanoke Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. to open the first round. Game two of the series will be Saturday night in Virginia with game three to be played back in Knoxville Sunday at 5 o'clock if necessary. Tickets are available at www.knoxvilleicebears.com.
