Ice Bears Announce Playoff Roster

The Knoxville Ice Bears have issued their official playoff roster for the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Sunday. SPHL rules permit teams to carry 20 total players on the roster for the duration of the postseason, as opposed to 19 during the regular season.

Forwards:

J.B. Baker

Dino Balsamo

Andrew Bellant

Stefan Brucato

Carter Cowlthorp

Brady Fleurent

Steven Leonard

Anthony McVeigh

Jared Nash

Taylor Stefishen

Stepan Timofeyev

Defensemen:

Charlie Granath

Chris Jones

Nick Leitner

Kyler Matthews

Trevor Momot

Jason Price

Tanner Salsberry

Goalies:

Jimmy Poreda

Kristian Stead

Forward Razmuz Waxin-Engback has been placed on season-ending IR. He finished the regular season third on Knoxville's team and tied for 12th in the SPHL with 54 points. He scored 22 goals and had 32 assists in 51 games for the Ice Bears. He was named Player of the Week for March 14-20.

The Ice Bears will host Roanoke Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. to open the first round. Game two of the series will be Saturday night in Virginia with game three to be played back in Knoxville Sunday at 5 o'clock if necessary. Tickets are available at www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

