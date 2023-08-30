Ice Bears Add to Forward Depth with Lewis Signing

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Mac Lewis for the team's training camp. Lewis comes to Knoxville after spending his rookie season with the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL.

"Mac's a hard-nosed player who's willing to take hits in order to make plays," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He's good in the corners and can chip in offensively."

Prior to Binghamton, Lewis spent two years at SUNY-Oswego after a year at Wilfrid Laurier University. The Ontario native scored 11 goals as a rookie and totaled 34 points.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

