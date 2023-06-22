Ice Bears Add Depth in Crease, Ink Goalie Steeves

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed SPHL goalie Zane Steeves for the upcoming season. Over the past two years, Steeves has appeared in 37 SPHL games for Birmingham, Huntsville and Evansville. He went 13-10-1 for the Thunderbolts last year with a 2.97 goals against average and a .912 save percentage while helping Evansville to its best SPHL regular season.

"We are very happy with this pickup," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He's a solid goaltender. He gives his team a chance to win each night. We wanted to get stronger on the back end and we believe he adds to that."

Steeves appeared in one game for Birmingham during the 2021-22 campaign before playing in 11 games for Huntsville. He's 19-14-2 with a 2.82 average in his SPHL career. He spent his rookie season in Sweden in 2020-21.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

