Ice Bears Add Depth at Defense, Sign Hill

August 2, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed experienced defenseman Dillon Hill following multiple stints in the SPHL and ECHL over the last two years. Hill joins Knoxville after spending last season with Evansville while also serving a loan to Trois-Rivieres in the ECHL.

"He's a good puck-moving defenseman who is hard to play against," Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke said of Hill. "Our guys hated playing against him last season. We're glad to have him on our side. He can also contribute offensively."

After missing the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill spent his rookie year with Roanoke and Evansville. He also played in ten games for Fort Wayne in the ECHL. He has appeared in 25 ECHL games over the past two seasons.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

