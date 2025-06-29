IBL Report: June 28, 2025

June 29, 2025 - International Basketball League (IBL) News Release







Baycats flex muscle in win over Red Sox

BARRIE - The Barrie Baycats pounded out 21 hits on their way to a convincing 12-1 win over the Brantford Red Sox in Intercounty Baseball League action Saturday afternoon at Athletic Kulture Stadium. Barrie wasted no time jumping on Brantford starter Pedro De Los Santos, scoring six runs over the first two innings, including a three-run home run from Brandon Hernandein the second inning. Noel McGarry Doyle finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored, while Hernandez also drove in three. Clayton Keyes added a homer in the fourth to extend the lead, while Willy Garcia and Tristan Clarke each chipped in with multi-hit, multi-RBI performances. On the mound, Juan Benitez was in control for Barrie, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out three without issuing a walk. Brantford's lone bright spot came in the seventh when Andrew Savage launched a solo home run - his first of the season. De Los Santos took the loss, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in one inning of work. Brantford drops to 4-15 and host the Kitchener Panthers at 2pm Sunday. The Baycats improve to 8-9 and visit the Hamilton cardinals at 2:05pm Sunday.

Jackfish reel in Majors

WELLAND - The Welland Jackfish continued their strong Intercounty Baseball League season Saturday night, topping the visiting London Majors 10-6 at Welland Stadium. Pier-Olivier Boucher led the way for the Jackfish, hitting his first home run of the season - a three-run shot - in the second inning. Jonah Weisner chipped in with two hits and a pair of RBI, and Austin Gomm added a triple and an RBI in the win. Welland jumped out early, scoring three runs in the second inning and adding insurance late with two-run frames in both the sixth and seventh. The Majors made it interesting in the fifth, plating four runs, highlighted by a three-run homer from Toby Simmons, but couldn't keep pace with the Jackfish offense. Jack Seward earned the win in relief, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while Ricardo Alvarez DeLugo took the loss for London after surrendering four runs in just 1.1 innings of work. With the victory, Welland improves to 14-5 on the season and host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Canada Day at 6:05pm, while the Majors fall to 12-7 and also host the Maple Leafs, but on Sunday at 1:05pm.

Branstormers walk off Panthers

CHATHAM - The Chatham-Kent Barnstormers edged out the Kitchener Panthers 8-7 in a back-and-forth battle Saturday night at Fergie Jenkins Field. A late run in the bottom of the ninth sealed the win for the Barnstormers, improving their record to 12-7 in Intercounty Baseball League action. Trailing 7-6 in the eighth, Chatham-Kent tied the game in the bottom half. In the ninth, Lee Kucera's single scored Spencer Morin for the walk-off win. Mitsuki Fukuda reached base five times with two hits and three walks, while Evan Morrison chipped in with a pair of hits and three stolen bases for the Barnstormers. Eric Pettipiece earned the win in relief, tossing the final two innings and allowing just one run on two hits while striking out three. For Kitchener, Yosvani Penalver led the offense with two home runs and two RBI, while Charlie Towers also went deep and drove in a run as part of a three-hit night. Kitchener starter Evan Elliott struck out seven over six innings but was tagged for four runs on seven hits. The loss drops the Panthers to 6-13 on the season and visit the Brantford Red Sox Sunday at 2pm. The Barnstormers improve to 12-7 and host the Guelph Royals at 2:05pm Sunday.

Kush dominant in Royals win over Maple Leafs

GUELPH - Jacob Kush delivered a dominant performance on the mound Saturday night, leading the Guelph Royals to a tight 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Intercounty Baseball League action at David E. Hastings Stadium. Kush struck out 10 over eight strong innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run to earn the win. Gaku Ueda came on in the ninth, striking out two to record the save. All the Royals' offense came early, as Guelph pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Toronto Starter Adam Jafine was solid in the loss, scattering four hits and two unearned runs over six innings while striking out three. The win lifts Guelph back to .500 at 9-9 before visiting the Chatham-Kent Barnstormers Sunday at 2:05pm, while Toronto drops to 10-10 on the season, and hope to get back on track Sunday at 1:05pm when they visit the London Majors.







