Ian MacKay with 5 Plays vs. Ottawa Black Bears
December 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
It's basic math really...5 shots. 5 goals.
Ian MacKay put on a show in Ottawa as the Bandits take down the Black Bears 18-7
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
