Ian MacKay INSANE Four Goal Night in Playoff Victory

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ian MacKay put together another HUGE effort for his @NLLBandits in Game 1 of the Finals! With 4 goals & 2 assists in this one, he now has 13 goals & 5 assists total in the playoffs.
