Ian MacKay Hero HL

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Ian MacKay was playing for something more than himself on Friday night in his 5-goal, 3 assist game for @NLLBandits. He led all runners with 13 shots on goal!

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2025

