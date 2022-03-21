Ian Anderson and Kiké Hernández to Join ValleyCats' Bobblehead Family

TROY, NY - Ahead of the team's 20th season, the Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that 2021 playoff heroes and Capital Region fan-favorites Ian Anderson and Kiké Hernández will be immortalized as members of the team's bobblehead family in 2022.

Ian Anderson is set to become the first "From the Joe to the Show" honoree that hasn't played professionally in the Capital Region. The 2016 Shenendehowa grad and 3rd overall 2016 MLB Draft pick dominated at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium during his senior year, leading Shen to a New York State championship. Anderson got the ball for Shen at "The Joe" against Christian Brothers Academy in the 2016 Class AA championship, turning in a complete game shutout in the win, only to outdo himself days later, striking out 16 and surrendering only 2 hits in a regional win against Cicero-North Syracuse. Anderson joined the Atlanta Braves organization following his high school graduation. He rose quickly through the ranks, and made his MLB debut against the New York Yankees on August 26, 2020. The Rexford native would not surrender a hit in his first 5 1/3 MLB innings, leading to his first MLB win. Anderson returned to Atlanta's rotation in 2021 and pitched to a 9-5 record in his sophomore campaign in the big leagues, and helped Atlanta capture a World Series title with 5 no-hit innings in his Game 3 start.

The rising star will be honored at "The Joe" as the 'Cats celebrate the Capital Region during "I Love (Upstate) NY Night" presented by American National Insurance Company. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Tri-City's matchup with the New York Boulders on Wednesday, July 13 will receive a bobblehead featuring Anderson in his Shen uniform.

Kiké Hernández joins a prestigious group of former 'Cats to be immortalized as bobbleheads, including World Series MVP George Springer, Cy Young Award-winner Dallas Keuchel, and AL MVP Jose Altuve. The 2010 'Cat helped bring Tri-City its first of three New York-Penn League titles. Following his time in a ValleyCats uniform, Hernández became one of the most well-known utility men in all of baseball. After debuting with the Houston Astros in 2014 and being traded to the Miami Marlins shortly thereafter, Kiké found a home in Hollywood with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hernández spent six seasons in Dodger blue. His pinch-hit home run to tie Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS against Anderson's Braves helped extend the Dodgers' season and win a World Series championship. In the offseason following L.A.'s title run, Hernández signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Over the course of his first season in Boston, Kiké hit .250 with 127 hits, 20 HR, and 60 RBI while patrolling centerfield for a majority of the season and still appearing in the middle-infield at times. Hernández etched his name into baseball history books during Boston's postseason run. He hit .408 in 11 postseason games in 2021, with 20 hits, 5 HR, and 9 RBI. His walk-off sacrifice fly in Game 4 of the ALDS elevated the Sox over the American League-favorite Tampa Bay Rays. In his historic postseason, Hernández set postseason records for most consecutive at-bats resulting in a hit, and most extra base hits through a player's first seven postseason games in a single season. He also tied the postseason record for most extra base hits in a single game with 4 in Boston's 14-6 ALDS Game 2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kiké will be honored at "The Joe" on "Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night" this summer. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Tri-City's matchup with the Ottawa Titans on Wednesday, August 17 will receive a bobblehead featuring Hernández in a gray Tri-City uniform, marking the first time the team's road uniform has been featured on a bobblehead.

The ValleyCats are excited to announce that for the first time, fans have the opportunity to skip the line! Fans can guarantee their bobblehead by purchasing a bobblehead package starting at $15. Quantity is limited! For July 13, use promo code: ANDERSON. For August 17, use promo code: HERNANDEZ. Guaranteed bobbleheads will have no effect on the quantity of bobbleheads available to fans in line, and must be picked up at the game on the day of the giveaway. For more information, visit tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

Don't miss out on the excitement of ValleyCats baseball at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! Individual game tickets go on sale TODAY (March 21) at 10 AM! Season tickets and mini plans for the team's 20th Season are available now! To book a group outing or ticket plan, visit the team's website or call 518-629-CATS. Visit tcvalleycats.com for more information regarding the 2022 season.

