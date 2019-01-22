Iacobellis Nets Three Points in Last Night's All-Star Classic

Toledo, OH - Wichita Thunder forward Steven Iacobellis (YAHK-ah-bell-iss) recorded three points (2g, 1a) for the ECHL's Western Conference All-Star Team in last night's All-Star Classic held at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

His first goal came against the Eastern Conference All-Stars at 6:24 and was assisted by Adam Pleskach. He scored his second against the Eastern Conference All-Stars in the semi-final meeting with assists to Alex Breton and Pleskach.

Iacobellis is in his second year with the Thunder. He leads the team in scoring with 46 points (15g, 31a). He is also in second in rookie scoring and third overall in the ECHL.

The rookie forward came to Wichita last season after playing a four-year career at UMass-Amherst where he served as the team's captain during his junior and senior campaigns. Iacobellis finished with 87 points (31g-56a) in 139 career games for the Minutemen, tallying 20 or more points four straight years. He led the team with 21 points (8g-13a) during his senior year.

The Thunder returns from the All-Star Break on Saturday night to host the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.

