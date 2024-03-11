'I Have to Pinch Myself': Meet the Inaugural Members of the WooSox Hall of Fame

WORCESTER - Rich Gedman wasn't expecting this phone call.

Nope, it came out of left field.

But as the WooSox hitting coach was leaving the Boston Red Sox spring training complex on Feb. 28 in Fort Myers, Florida, Gedman received word that he was one of three people selected for the first class of the WooSox Hall of Fame.

Surprise.

The former Red Sox catcher was at a loss for words.

"Anytime something like this happens, you think it's going to be somebody else," Gedman said. "To be a Worcester kid who played with the Red Sox for a long time and be coaching in Worcester for a long time is already a special honor.

"I'm humbled by it. I don't expect these things to happen to me, and sometimes I render myself speechless."

On Monday, the Worcester Red Sox officially announced that Larry Lucchino, the current chairman of the Worcester Red Sox, Ed Augustus Jr., the former Worcester city manager, and Gedman were tabbed as the inaugural 2024 WooSox Hall of Fame inductees.

All three have served as pillars for baseball at Polar Park.

"It's been a long time since I've been this excited in baseball," Lucchino said. "It's one of the biggest prizes of my life."

The WooSox Hall of Fame was established in February to recognize the outstanding careers and contributions of former or current WooSox players, managers, coaches, broadcasters and executives, as well as others who have been instrumental in the history of the Worcester Red Sox and baseball in Worcester.

The first inductees into the WooSox Hall of Fame were chosen by a 17-person panel, which includes club executives, print and broadcast media members, and business and community leaders.

For all three members, it's an honor to make up the first class of the WooSox Hall of Fame.

"It's one of those things where I have to pinch myself where someone allowed me to be a part of this premier class when so many people had something to do with bringing baseball to the city of Worcester the past few years," Gedman said. "I'm grateful. I don't know if I'm doing it justice. I try not to make too big of a deal of these things, but it's a real special honor."

Meet the 2024 WooSox Hall of Fame inductees:

Ed Augustus Jr.

During his tenure as Worcester city manager from 2014 to 2022, Augustus worked closely with Lucchino to bring the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate from Pawtucket to Worcester.

Augustus spearheaded the $240 million landmark redevelopment of Worcester's Canal District and Kelley Square, including leading negotiations for construction of multi-use Polar Park that has attracted nearly 2 million visitors in its three years.

"I'm really appreciative and proud and just honored to have been given the opportunity to be involved in something like bringing the team to the city and building Polar Park and knowing what a difference that's made in so many different people's lives," Augustus said. "We're excited about not only what's come to fruition (so far), but what's to come (at Polar Park)."

Born at Worcester City Hospital, Augustus graduated from St. John's High in 1983. He went on to Suffolk University, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts in Political Science, and then received a master of arts from Johns Hopkins University in political science.

Before serving with the city of Worcester, Augustus was director of government and community relations for the College of Holy Cross, state senator for the 2nd Worcester District, chief of staff for Congressman Jim McGovern and chief of staff to the assistant secretary for intergovernmental and interagency affairs at the U.S. Department of Education during President Clinton's administration.

Augustus is now the secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Even though he's no longer the Worcester city manager, Augustus is proud to have his name forever linked with baseball in his hometown.

"It's really a point of pride," Augustus said. "It's an honor, especially to be in the company of people like Larry Lucchino and Rich Gedman - two giants in baseball. To be in that company is extra special."

Larry Lucchino

After exhausting all options to keep the Pawtucket Red Sox in Rhode Island, Lucchino secured the franchise's future in New England with a commitment on Aug. 17, 2018, to bring the baseball team to Worcester.

The agreement, made with the city of Worcester and under the direction of Augustus, led to the creation of an innovative downtown ballpark in the city's Canal District.

Opening on May 11, 2021, Polar Park was Lucchino's fifth ballpark project, following Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Petco Park in San Diego, Fenway Park in Boston (renovations) and JetBlue Park in Lee County, Florida.

"We have a good track record so far (at Polar Park)," Lucchino said. "We'd like to keep that going in Worcester."

Prior to his time with the Triple-A club, Lucchino served as Boston Red Sox president and CEO from 2002 through 2015. Lucchino then became chairman and principal owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox from 2016 to 2020 before serving in the same role for the WooSox from 2021 through 2023.

Lucchino currently is the WooSox chairman following the sale of the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings in December.

Already a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame (2016) and San Diego Padres Hall of Fame (2022), Lucchino now joins another Hall of Fame in Worcester.

"It means a great deal," Lucchino said. "I'm feeling closer and closer to Worcester each day, and I feel closer and closer to Worcester each time I'm associated with (Augustus) and (Gedman). They're good men."

Rich Gedman

The first hitting coach in WooSox history, Gedman grew up around the corner from Polar Park on Lafayette Street.

Gedman began his professional baseball career in 1977 when he was signed by Boston as a non-drafted free agent out of St. Peter's High. He played 13 major league seasons, with the Red Sox (1980-90), Astros (1990) and Cardinals (1991-92), batting .252 with 88 home runs in 1,033 games. Gedman was named an American League All-Star in 1985 and 1986, and on April 29, 1986, he caught Roger Clemens' 20-strikeout performance against the Mariners.

Gedman ranks fourth in club history in games caught (858) behind only Jason Varitek, Carlton Fisk and Sammy Walton. In 2012, he was one of 40 players recognized on the All-Fenway Park Team.

The man known as "Geddy" was elected to the 2020 Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame - along with David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

Returning for his fourth season as hitting coach of his hometown team, and 10th in that role with the Triple-A club (dating back to Pawtucket in 2015), Gedman has helped former WooSox players like Triston Casas, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu receive call-ups from Worcester to Boston.

Now, Gedman gets the call - to another Hall of Fame.

Baseball has come full circle for him.

"To be recognized in the place where you grew up, I'm grateful. The Worcester Red Sox are home," Gedman said. "It's a neighborhood kid done good."

The inaugural WooSox Class of 2024 joins members of the Pawtucket Red Sox Hall of Fame that was established in 2015. Eleven members were enshrined starting in 2016 through the PawSox' final year in 2020: Owner Ben Mondor, third baseman Wade Boggs, outfielder Jim Rice, manager Joe Morgan, catcher Carlton Fisk, first baseman Mo Vaughn, president Mike Tamburro, outfielder Fred Lynn, right-hander Roger Clemens, infielder Nomar Garciaparra and catcher Jason Varitek.

Details on events surrounding the WooSox Hall of Fame, including the induction ceremony at Polar Park this season, will be announced at a later date.

