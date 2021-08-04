I-Cubs Sweep Wednesday Night Doubleheader
August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - A five-run bottom of the sixth inning in the nightcap on Wednesday night gave the Iowa Cubs a doubleheader sweep over the Indianapolis Indians, 2-1 and 6-4.
It was the 13th doubleheader between the two teams dating back to 1988. Iowa has gone 9-3 with three sweeps in its last six doubleheaders vs. Indianapolis, five of which have been in Des Moines.
The Cubs (35-43) won both games of the twinbill in comeback fashion. Jared Oliva singled home Anthony Alford following a leadoff double in the fourth inning, the only extra-base hit of Game 1, to give the Indians a short-lived 1-0 lead.
With two outs in the bottom half of the frame, Iowa starting pitcher Justin Steele (W, 2-0) hit a two-run single to center field to score the game-winning run off Steven Wright (L, 4-6). Ryan Meisinger (S, 3) then shut down the Indians offense with two perfect innings of work.
The Indians (37-42) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning in the nightcap to take a 4-1 lead. Michael Chavis, in his first game with Indianapolis, doubled home the first two runs of the inning. Hunter Owen and T.J. Rivera then recorded back-to-back two-out RBI singles.
Five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning put Iowa over the top for a 6-4 win in Game 2. With the bases loaded and two outs, Alfonso Rivas and Nick Martini each drove in two runs with a double and triple, respectively, off Hunter Stratton (L, 0-1).
Ethan Roberts (W, 1-0) allowed one hit in 1.1 innings for Iowa in the nightcap and Scott Effross (S, 1) recorded the final two outs of the game.
The Indians and I-Cubs will play four more games this seres, the next three of which are 8:08 PM ET starts. Tomorrow night, LHP Cam Vieaux (1-1, 9.39) will face off against RHP Keegan Thompson (0-0, 0.00).
