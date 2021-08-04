I-Cubs Sweep Wednesday Night Doubleheader

August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - A five-run bottom of the sixth inning in the nightcap on Wednesday night gave the Iowa Cubs a doubleheader sweep over the Indianapolis Indians, 2-1 and 6-4.

It was the 13th doubleheader between the two teams dating back to 1988. Iowa has gone 9-3 with three sweeps in its last six doubleheaders vs. Indianapolis, five of which have been in Des Moines.

The Cubs (35-43) won both games of the twinbill in comeback fashion. Jared Oliva singled home Anthony Alford following a leadoff double in the fourth inning, the only extra-base hit of Game 1, to give the Indians a short-lived 1-0 lead.

With two outs in the bottom half of the frame, Iowa starting pitcher Justin Steele (W, 2-0) hit a two-run single to center field to score the game-winning run off Steven Wright (L, 4-6). Ryan Meisinger (S, 3) then shut down the Indians offense with two perfect innings of work.

The Indians (37-42) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning in the nightcap to take a 4-1 lead. Michael Chavis, in his first game with Indianapolis, doubled home the first two runs of the inning. Hunter Owen and T.J. Rivera then recorded back-to-back two-out RBI singles.

Five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning put Iowa over the top for a 6-4 win in Game 2. With the bases loaded and two outs, Alfonso Rivas and Nick Martini each drove in two runs with a double and triple, respectively, off Hunter Stratton (L, 0-1).

Ethan Roberts (W, 1-0) allowed one hit in 1.1 innings for Iowa in the nightcap and Scott Effross (S, 1) recorded the final two outs of the game.

The Indians and I-Cubs will play four more games this seres, the next three of which are 8:08 PM ET starts. Tomorrow night, LHP Cam Vieaux (1-1, 9.39) will face off against RHP Keegan Thompson (0-0, 0.00).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.