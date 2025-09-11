"I Am Osaze De Rosario and I Am Great, I'm a Winner, I'm a Champion.": this Is MLS
Published on September 11, 2025
Kevin Egan, Sacha Kljestan, and Bradley Wright-Phillips bring on special guest Osaze de Rosario this week on This Is MLS!
