Hyka, Leslie Back in the Fold

June 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that forward Tomas Hyka and defenseman Zac Leslie have rejoined the organization as they signed two-way contracts with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hyka made his North American debut with the Wolves on Oct. 6 and appeared in 50 games. He collected 48 points (15G, 33A) and ranked fifth among Chicago scorers.

The Czech Republic native made his NHL debut with Vegas on Feb. 19 against Anaheim and netted his first goal two games later on Feb. 23 against Vancouver. Hyka skated in 10 games with the Golden Knights in 2017-18 and accrued three points (G, 2A).

On Feb. 5, the 24-year-old Leslie joined the Wolves via an NHL trade between the Los Angeles Kings and Golden Knights. Selected by the Kings in the sixth round, 178th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft, Leslie spent parts of three seasons (2015-18) with their AHL affiliate the Ontario Reign.

Prior to joining the Wolves, Leslie collected just five points (G, 4A) in 26 games. While manning the blue line for Chicago, he registered five goals and 12 assists in 27 games. That total ranked him top three among the Wolves' highest-scoring defenders for the season.

