HVR Game Notes - September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (71-57, 37-25) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (63-65, 28-35)

RHP Blane Abeyta (5-7, 4.28 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Cuevas (6-12, 4.50 ERA)

| Game 129 | Road Game 64 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Sept. 9, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

ONE MORE SERIES FOR THE ROAD: The Renegades hit the road for the final series of the 2022 regular season this week against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. This is just the third series of the season between the two clubs, and the first time they've met since July 22-24. The Gades are 7-5 against the Blue Rocks this season.

GETTING HEATED IN THE SAL NORTH: After Thursday's action, the Brooklyn Cyclones maintained their 1.5-game lead over the Renegades in the South Atlantic League North. That is the furthest out of first place the Renegades have found themselves since being swept in an August 6 doubleheader at Jersey Shore. First place and second place in the SAL North have not been separated by two-or-more games since the start of play on July 22.

TRAGIC NUMBER: With four games left to play the Hudson Valley Renegades' elimination number to clinch a playoff spot is two. Any combination of Renegades losses and Brooklyn Cyclones wins adding up to two eliminates Hudson Valley from the playoffs.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Four Renegades pitchers combined to throw the team's 10th shutout of the season in an 8-0 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Tyler Hardman whacked his 22nd home run of the season, and Anthony Seigler went 2-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored. Edgar Barclay threw a season-high 5.0 innings, striking out six while not walking a batter and yielding just two hits to get the win.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 22nd home run of the season on Thursday, Tyler Hardman tied to the Renegades single-season home run record (Dan Grummitt, 22 in 1999). Hardman also sits second on the Renegades career home run list, even with Grummitt and behind Everson Pereira (23).

MAMMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: The shutout victory over Wilmington on Thursday was the 10th shutout of the season thrown by the Renegades, and their second in their last seven games. In 2021, Hudson Valley shut out its opponents 14 times.

TAKE YOUR BASE: With two walks on Thursday night, Anthony Seigler has drawn 91 bases on balls this season between the Renegades and Single-A Tampa. He is the first Yankees minor leaguer to walk 90 times in a season since Mike Ford in 2017 (94) (h/t: Tom Kosensky on Twitter). If Seigler is able to draw four more walks this seaosn, he would be the first to draw 95 walks since Greg Bird walked 107 times in 2013. Seigler's walk rate in 2022 is an absurd 22.1%, the best among all full season minor league players this season.

LEADING THE WAY: Through games completed on Thursday, Renegades RHP Blas Castaño is tied for first among all qualified South Atlantic League pitchers in ERA with Rome's Luis De Avila (3.49). He is one of only four pitchers in the league with a sub-4.00 ERA and enough innings to qualify for the title (0.8 IP per team game), joined by Hickory's Mason Englert (3.57) and Greensboro's Nick Garcia (3.66).

ONE MORE FOR A NEW MARK: Entering play on Friday, the Renegades need one more win to break the franchise record for most wins in a single season. During the 120-game 2021 season, the Gades finished with a franchise-best 71 victories. That season was also the first for Hudson Valley as a full-season affiliate, as they had previously competed in a 76-game season.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Thursday's 8-0 win over Wilmington, Hudson Valley is now 35-3 (.921) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 36-53 (.404) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on August 17 with a ninth-inning double off Brooklyn's Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks second all-time on the Renegades RBI list, behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82.

GAS STATION: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.58 ERA on the season, best in the South Atlantic League. It also is the 2nd-best staff ERA in High-A, and 4th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.47, 2nd; Tampa 3.96, 22nd; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.98, 24th.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Thursday with 229 stolen bases on the year, fourth-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 304), Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 245), and Charleston (A, TB -- 243). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

