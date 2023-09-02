HVR Game Notes - September 2, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (67-57, 28-30) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (52-70, 23-35)

RHP Cam Schlittler (First Start) vs. RHP Brad Lord (1-4, 3.94 ERA)

| Game 125 | Road Game 65 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Sept. 2, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

ONE LAST HURRAH:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their final road trip of the regular season on Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware. Hudson Valley started the month of August with a six-game series at Frawley Stadium, where the 'Gades won four out of the six games. In their four previous series meetings versus the Blue Rocks, Hudson Valley has not lost a series yet, winning three of them and splitting the other.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped Friday's contest 3-2 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Antonio Gómez led the offense, recording a pair of hits and driving in a run in the first inning. Christopher Familia singled home the lone other run in the top of the first as well. Out of the bullpen, Clay Aguilar tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. Shane Gray finished off the contest firing 1.2 scoreless frames.

ROAD TRIPPIN:With a victory on Wednesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades surpassed the Great Lakes Loons (LAD) for the most road wins in High-A (40). The Loons just recently wrapped up a road trip and are home this week before finishing the season on the road. The 40 wins away from Heritage Financial Park are also the second-most in MiLB, only trailing the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA, LAD).

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:In the first four games versus Wilmington, the Hudson Valley Renegades bullpen has combined to strike out 30, while allowing just nine hits and three runs in 18.1 innings. Over the past nine games, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 64 batters in 41.1 innings and posted a 2.18 ERA. The 2.18 ERA is the third-lowest in High-A during this span with the 64 strikeouts leading the way.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: The Hudson Valley Renegades offense tallied five doubles in Thursday's contest against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. That mark was tied for the most in a single-game this season by the 'Gades, with the last occurrence on June 10 in Jersey Shore.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.62 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.18 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.29 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second, sporting a 3.55 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 15 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 30-for-161 (.186) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .207 batting average with RISP.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past four weeks, five starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann, Justin Lange and Yorlin Calderon combined to throw 23.1 innings, while allowing just 13 hits, five runs (three earned), seven walks and recording 25 strikeouts in their respective starts.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 41 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen. The 41-game streak is tied with Billy Kennedy (RN) for the fourth-longest streak across the Minor's this year. If Cowles reaches base safely on Saturday,

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 2.2 scoreless innings on Friday night, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last five appearances, which spans 10.1 innings. The southpaw finished the month of August with a 0.61 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 14.2 innings.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On August 17, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ALL GROWN UP:On Friday, the New York Yankees signed OF Jasson Domínguez and C Austin Wells signed Major League contracts and selected them to the active roster from Triple-A Scranton. Both started and made their Major League debuts that night against the Houston Astros. In his first at-bat, Domínguez swatted an opposite field home run off Justin Verlander in the top of the first inning. Wells later singled off Verlander in the second inning for his first Major League hit. Both players spent parts of the 2022 season with the Renegades.

