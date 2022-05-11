HVR Game Notes - May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Aberdeen IronBirds (20-6) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (14-13)

RHP Houston Roth (2-0, 3.43 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 4.29 ERA)

| Game 28 | Home Game 14 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 11, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

FOR THE BIRDS: The Hudson Valley Renegades look to shake off a tough loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds tonight in the second game of a six-game series. This is the first of three series between the former New York-Penn League rivals this season, with Hudson Valley making one trip to Aberdeen (May 31-June 5) and the IronBirds returning to Dutchess Stadium from August 9-14. With a 20-6 record, Aberdeen enters play Wednesday night with the best record in MiLB.

BE A GOLDFISH: The Renegades suffered their largest loss of the season Tuesday night in a 12-4 defeat at the hands of the Aberdeen IronBirds. After Austin Wells tied the game at 1-1 with a home run in the bottom of the first, Aberdeen rallied for five runs in the top of the second to break the game open. Wells doubled home two runs in the sixth to cut the gap to 6-4, but the IronBirds scored the final six runs of the game to seal a blowout win. The eight-run margin of defeat was the largest this year suffered by the Renegades, while 12 runs allowed was also a season-high.

I'M ON FIRE: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has put together a torrid stretch in the last three-plus weeks. In his last 15 games (since 4/17), the catcher is 22-for-53 (.415/.500/.774), with four doubles, five home runs, nine walks and seven stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .325/.421/.588, a 514-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the No. 95 prospect in MiLB, and the No. 10 overall catching prospect.

BORN TO RUN: Through 27 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades lead all teams in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases with 69.

- The Renegades have already stolen more bases this season in 26 games than they did in the entire 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2017 seasons (all between 74 and 76 games).

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 60 to place second in the South Atlantic League, and fifth among all teams. The Gades have been caught stealing 15 times, leading to a 82.1% success rate.

- Lake Elsinore (Low-A, SD) has the second-most steals in the minors, with 68, but has been caught 17 times.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 45.

- With 69 steals through 27 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.56 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 337 on the season, which would smash the franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 16 steals, which is tied for first in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game six times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is tied for third in the circuit with 12 swipes. James Nelson is tied for seventh with nine.

- Austin Wells is 8-for-8 in steals this year, and is 24-for-24 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen at least six bases in a game as a team three times this season, including a season-high nine on 4/30.

- James Nelson has 25 steals with the Renegades, and is one shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the franchise stolen base list.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium in April, the Renegades have played in only eight games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:27. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played eight in 22 nine-inning contests.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT WAS ONE HIT?: In allowing just one hit to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, the Hudson Valley Renegades threw their second one-hitter of the season (in Game 26). The staff also threw a combined one-hitter on April 23 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Coincidentally, in both games, LHP Edgar Barclay allowed the lone hit of the game. The Renegades have thrown nine one-hitters since 2005, with five of them coming in the past two seasons (3 in 2021, 2 so far in 2022). The Renegades one-hit the BlueClaws twice last season, once at Dutchess Stadium, and once at FirstEnergy Park (now ShoreTown Ballpark).

AN INCREDIBLE RUN ENDS: When Tanner Myatt allowed a home run to Casey Martin with two outs in the bottom of the fifth on Wednesday, that brought an end to a run of 139.2 consecutive innings by the Renegades pitching staff without allowing a home run, a streak spanning parts of 17 games. Previously, the last home run allowed by the Renegades was leading off the top of the second on April 15 at Rome (Landon Stephens off Beck Way). Not only was that the longest streak for any pitching staff in Minor League Baseball this year, but it is the longest since the Hickory Crawdads (Low-A, TEX) in 2018, who went 143.1 innings without a gopher ball from May 24 - June 11. By contrast, Hudson Valley hit 11 home runs during that span. Renegades pitchers have not allowed a home run at home this season entering Wednesday's contest with Aberdeen.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.