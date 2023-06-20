HVR Game Notes - June 20, 2023

June 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (37-26) at Brooklyn Cyclones (27-35)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (2-4, 4.69) vs. RHP Joander Suárez (2-4, 7.68 ERA)

| Game 64 | Road Game 31 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | June 20, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

THE AMAZIN' CONEY ISLAND:For the first time this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades pay a visit to their closest opponent in the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones won the first series this year back at Heritage Financial Park in May, taking four of six. Grant Richardson won the series finale for Hudson Valley with a walk off RBI single in the ninth.

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCHTM:With only three games remaining in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, the Hudson Valley Renegades find themselves in first place, three games ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the SAL North lead. The Renegades magic number is down to one.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades offense pounded out 15 hits in a 10-1 series clinching win over the Rome Braves back on Sunday. Drew Thorpe struck out eight in six shutout frames, earning his sixth win of the season. Bailey Dees followed Thorpe and struck out five in two scoreless innings. Spencer Jones reached base in all five plate appearances, and notched a three-run home run in the seventh. Four other Renegades hitters tallied multi-hit games in the win.

ALL HE DOES IS WIN: RHP Drew Thorpe picked up his team leading sixth win of the season on Sunday against Rome. Thorpe has now won his last four starts and his six wins are good for 1st in the SAL and are the second-most in High-A. The New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect also sits 2nd in strikeouts (79) and 7th in ERA (2.64) in the South Atlantic League.

TWIN KILLINGS:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a season-high four double plays on Thursday night to circumvent traffic on the bases in a 5-4 victory over Rome. Their previous high was three on May 14th against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The three ground ball twin killings are tied for the most in a game in the South Atlantic Leauge this season.

JUAN-TASTIC: RHP Juan Carela has been dominant over his last three starts, striking out 30 batters in 19.2 innings. The 21-year-old starter owns a 2.39 ERA in this span and has held opponents to a .167 average. The 30 strikeouts in the month of June are the second most in MiLB, only trailing Connor Phillips (CHA--AA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 18 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 1.59 ERA (62.1 IP, 30 H, 13 R/11 ER, 23 BB, 73 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker on Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.33 ERA (95.0 IP, 50 H, 21 R, 14 ER, 40 BB, 126 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 126 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Springfield Cardinals (STL--AA) have tossed only 8.2 more innings in this span for the Minor League lead in innings.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on June 3rd, the Renegades are 9-2 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first 11 games back, Garcia is 11-for-43 (.256) with two doubles, 3B, HR, 6 RBIs, four walks and six runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 24 of the team's 63 games (38.1%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 14-10 (.583) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 18 one-run games, and are 7-11 (.389).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones tallied his 19th double of the season on Wednesday against the Rome Braves. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 19 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught another runner on Friday against Rome to bring his total runners thrown out to 20 in 35 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-7th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 25.6% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 38 CS while Gómez is t-7th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 118 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY:After plunking another batter on Sunday, the Renegades have hit 50 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and 15th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 75 batters this season in 63 games.

