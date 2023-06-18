HVR Game Notes - June 18, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (36-26) vs. Rome Braves (29-33)

RHP Drew Thorpe (5-1, 2.91) vs. RHP Hunter Riggins (3-2, 3.48 ERA)

| Game 63 | Home Game 33 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 18, 2023 | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

THE LAND OF THE BRAVES:The Hudson Valley Renegades match up with Rome Braves for the second and final series of the season. Their first meeting back in April, was a part of a two-week road trip through the South where the Renegades took five out of six from Rome and finished the road swing 9-3.

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCHTM:With only four games remaining in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, the Hudson Valley Renegades find themselves in first place, two games ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the SAL North lead. The Renegades magic number is three.

LAST TIME OUT:The Rome Braves snuck away with away with a 1-0 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night. The 'Gades pitching staff stifled Rome, hurling 6.2 no-hit innings. Minor League rehabber Matt Sauer struck out five in 2.0+ innings and Ryan Anderson retired all nine he faced. At one point between Anderson and Jack Neely, the Renegades retired 14 straight hitters.

1-0 BLUES: Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Rome Braves marked the Renegades third of the season. All three have coming in the last 14 games and in two of of the three, the lone run scored was an unearned run. Hudson Valley has now been shut out seven times this year.

TWIN KILLINGS:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a season-high four double plays on Thursday night to circumvent traffic on the bases in a 5-4 victory over Rome. Their previous high was three on May 14th against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The three ground ball twin killings are tied for the most in a game in the South Atlantic Leauge this season.

JUAN-TASTIC: RHP Juan Carela has been dominant over his last three starts, striking out 30 batters in 19.2 innings. The 21-year-old starter owns a 2.39 ERA in this span and has held opponents to a .167 average. The 30 strikeouts in the month of June are tied for the most in MiLB with Connor Phillips (CHA--AA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 16 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 1.37 ERA (59.1 IP, 27 H, 12 R/9 ER, 22 BB, 66 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker on Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.42 ERA (89.0 IP, 47 H, 21 R, 14 ER, 38 BB, 118 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 118 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Springfield Cardinals (STL--AA) have tossed only 6.2 more innings in this span for the Minor League lead in innings.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on June 3rd, the Renegades are 8-2 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first 10 games back, Garcia is 11-for-39 with two doubles, 3B, HR, 5 RBIs, four walks and six runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 23 of the team's 62 games (37.0%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 13-10 (.565) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 18 one-run games, and are 7-11 (.389).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones tallied his 19th double of the season on Wednesday against the Rome Braves. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 19 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught another runner on Friday against Rome to bring his total runners thrown out to 20 in 35 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-7th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 25.6% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 37 CS while Gómez is t-7th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 117 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. With his performance, he surpassed Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY:After plunking another batter on Friday, the Renegades have hit 49 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and t-15th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 75 batters this season in 62 games.

