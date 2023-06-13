HVR Game Notes - June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (33-24) vs. Rome Braves (27-30)

LHP Joel Valdez (1-3, 6.46 ERA) vs. RHP Cedric De Grandpre (1-1, 1.80 ERA)

| Game 58 | Home Game 28 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 13, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

THE LAND OF THE BRAVES:The Hudson Valley Renegades match up with Rome Braves for the second and final series of the season. Their first meeting back in April, was a part of a two-week road trip through the South where the Renegades took five out of six from Rome and finished the road swing 9-3.

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCHTM:With only nine games remaining in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, the Hudson Valley Renegades find themselves with a 1.0-game lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the SAL North lead. Hudson Valley's magic number to clinch the first half and a playoff spot is nine.

LAST TIME OUT: Drew Thorpe delivered another impressive performance on Sunday, as the Hudson Valley Renegades shutout the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 1-0 for the second straight game. Thorpe struck out a career-high 12 in 7.0 shutout innings. Jack Neely tossed a scoreless eighth while Carlos Gómez retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his first save of the season. The lone run in the contest came via a Rafael Flores RBI double in the first inning.

BLANK SPACE:The 'Gades pitching staff blanked the Jersey Shore BlueClaws offense over the final 25.1 innings of the series and allowed just 11 hits and six walks while punching out 33 hitters. The 'Gades staff last allowed an earned run in the third inning of Friday's contest. They've also now tallied four shutouts as a pitching staff this season.

THE 10 K CLUB:After RHP Juan Carela racked up his second 10-strikeout game of the season on Friday night, Drew Thorpe struck out a career-high 12 batters on Sunday. The feat has been performed seven times this year with Chase Hampton collecting three 10 K games and Thorpe holding the other two. The 12-strikeout performance by Thorpe on Sunday is tied for the second most in High-A this year. In 2022, the Renegades had only three double-digit strikeout performances by a single pitcher, both T.J. Sikkema in his final two games with the club before he was traded to Kansas City in the Andrew Benintendi trade.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 12 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 0.48 ERA (37.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R/2 ER, 14 BB, 43 K). Over the last 29.2 innings, the bullpen has allowed nine walks and just 10 hits. The 10 hits allowed during this span are the fewest in all of MiLB with the Inland Empire 66ers (LAA, A) in second with 22 hits.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.38 ERA (65.0 IP, 31 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 26 BB, 83 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 83 strikeouts and 65.0 innings tossed are the most in the MiLB as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones are a near second with 75 strikeouts.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on June 3rd, the Renegades are 6-0 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first six games back, Garcia is 8-for-24 with a 3B, HR, 4 RBIs, three walks and six runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 23 of the team's 58 games (39.6%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 13-10 (.565) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 15 one-run games, and are 5-10 (.333).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones collected his 18th double of the season on Saturday versus Jersey Shore. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 18 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught a pair of runners on Sunday against Jersey Shore to bring his total runners thrown out to 20 in 32 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-5th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 29.4% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 32 CS while Gómez is t-5th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 117 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. With his performance on Friday, he surpassed Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY:After plunking another batter on Friday, the Renegades have hit 46 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and t-14th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 69 batters this season in 57 games.

RIBEYES GALORE: In addition to setting a new career-high with 5 RBIs on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, Marcos Cabrera also picked up the fourth game by a Renegades batter this season with 5+ RBIs. Joining him were Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson, who both had 5 RBIs on April 11 vs Aberdeen, and Aaron Palensky, who collected 7 RBIs on April 26 at Greenville.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.