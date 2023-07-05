HVR Game Notes - July 5, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (43-34, 4-6) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (40-35, 5-5)

RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Neunborn (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

| Game 77 | Road Game 38 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J | July 5, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

5TH OF JULY, LAKEWOOD:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for their second and final series in New Jersey this season. Hudson Valley took four of six from the BlueClaws in the first series matchup.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades won their fourth straight contest after defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 4-2 on Tuesday night. Tyrone Yulie earned his fourth victory of the season after striking out nine in five innings. Marcos Cabrera tallied three hits, including clubbing his fourth home run of the season. Clay Aguilar tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first career professional save.

SIT 'EM DOWN: After tossing a scoreless inning on Tuesday agains Jersey Shore, LHP Clay Aguilar has extended his scoreless streak to over 10 appearances. The last run allowed by Aguilar came back on May 9 in Aberdeen. Over the course of the last 8.0 scoreless innings, the southpaw has struck out 14 and held opponents to an .087 average.

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:Last Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Domínguez all played in the Futures Game.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa last Thursday, Agustin Ramírez is 10-for-20 with four doubles, one home run, three RBIs, one walk, and four runs in five games. Since Thursday, his 10 hits and 17 total bases leads all qualified hitters in the South Atlantic League.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gómez finished the month of June as one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 19 games, the Renegades catcher slashed .344/.420/.525 with five doubles, two HRs, 6 RBI, and 10 runs. His .344 average was the second-highest among qualified hitters in High-A. His seven-game hitting streak and 13-game on-base streak was snapped on Tuesday night against Jersey Shore.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 1.64 ERA (154.0 IP, 81 H, 36 R, 28 ER, 73 BB, 209 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (209) and WHIP (1.00), while the 154.0 innings are good for fourth place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 22 one-run games this season and they own an 9-13 record (.409) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO: The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff finished the month of June with the lowest ERA in MiLB at 2.16. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) finished a distant second at 2.43. The 'Gades also held the second-highest mark in strikeouts, punching out 287 batters in 220.2 innings. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sat fifth, with 272 K's in 229.0 innings and the Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) struck out 254 batters, good for 16th.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday against Wilmington, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 122 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Torrealba also appeared in his 151st contest as a Renegade on Sunday, passing Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 893 batters compared to 878 for Hudson Valley this year. On Sunday, the Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they also recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

FROM START TO FINISH:On Monday night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, RHP Drew Thorpe tossed a five-inning shutout in a rain shortened contest. It was the first complete game shutout by a Renegades starter since Aug. 23, 2009 when Jason McEachern threw a 7.0-inning shutout in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Staten Island.

HAPPY 4TH:The Renegades won their fourth-straight game on July 4th after defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 4-2 on Tuesday night. Their last loss on America's birthday was in 2018 when Staten Island defeated the 'Gades 7-3. Hudson Valley has beaten the Blue Claws on the fourth the last three years now after beating the Tri-City ValleyCats in 2019.

