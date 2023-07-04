HVR Game Notes - July 4, 2023

July 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (42-33, 3-6) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (40-34, 5-4)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (3-5, 4.18) vs. LHP Matt Osterberg (5-3, 3.43)

| Game 76 | Road Game 37 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J | July 4, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

4TH OF JULY, LAKEWOOD:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for their second and final series in New Jersey this season. Hudson Valley took four of six from the Blue Claws in the first series matchup.

LAST TIME OUT: In a five-inning rain shortened contest on Monday night, the Hudson Valley Renegades pounded out 12 hits in an 11-0 shutout win. Drew Thorpe earned his seventh win of the year after striking out eight in five innings. Eight of the nine Renegades starters recorded a base hit, with Agustin Ramírez leading the way with three hits. Luis Santos, Spencer Jones, and Aldenis Sánchez each drove in a pair of runs in the shutout win.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for the entire season until his start on Monday. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (7) & IP (77.1), second in strikeouts (94), fourth in ERA (2.33), & WHIP (1.07), and sixth in AVG (.212) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, Thorpe leads all qualified pitchers in ERA, strikeouts, and wins.

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Domínguez all played in the Futures Game.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa last Thursday, Agustin Ramírez is 9-for-17 with three doubles, one home run, two RBIs, one walk, and four runs in four games. His nine hits and 15 total bases led all hitters in the South Atlantic League since Thursday.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gómez finished the month of June as one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 19 games, the Renegades catcher slashed .344/.420/.525 with five doubles, two HRs, 6 RBI, and 10 runs. His .344 average was the second-highest among qualified hitters in High-A. He's also currently riding a 13-game on-base streak.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 1.63 ERA (149.0 IP, 79 H, 35 R, 28 ER, 72 BB, 200 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (200) and WHIP (1.01), while the 149.0 innings are good for fourth place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 22 one-run games this season and they own an 9-13 record (.409) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO: The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff finished the month of June with the lowest ERA in MiLB at 2.16. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) finished a distant second at 2.43. The 'Gades also held the second-highest mark in strikeouts, punching out 287 batters in 220.2 innings. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sat fifth, with 272 K's in 229.0 innings and the Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) struck out 254 batters, good for 16th.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday against Wilmington, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 122 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Torrealba also appeared in his 151st contest as a Renegade on Sunday, passing Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 885 batters compared to 862 for Hudson Valley this year. On Sunday, the Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they also recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

FROM START TO FINISH:On Monday night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, RHP Drew Thorpe tossed a five-inning shutout in a rain shortened contest. It was the first complete game shutout by a Renegades starter since Aug. 23, 2009 when Jason McEachern threw a 7.0-inning shutout in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Staten Island.

HAPPY 4TH:The Renegades aim to win their fourth-straight game on July 4th. Their last loss on America's birthday was in 2018 when Staten Island defeated the 'Gades 7-3. Hudson Valley has defeated the Blue Claws on the fourth the last two years, and the Tri-City ValleyCats.

