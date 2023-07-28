HVR Game Notes - July 28, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (52-41, 13-14) at Hickory Crawdads (45-42, 18-8)

RHP Brock Selvidge (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Emiliano Teodo (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

| Game 94 | Road Game 46 | L.P. Frans Stadium | Hickory, N.C. | July 28, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

ON TO THE TARHEEL STATE:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their first-ever visit to Hickory, North Carolina this week to take on the Hickory Crawdads. The Crawdads and Renegades played a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park last year where 'Gades took five out of the six games from the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades fell short to the Hickory Crawdads 6-5 on Thursday night. Agustin Ramírez, Rafael Flores, and Anthony Garcia each pounded home runs in the losing effort. After the Crawdads tied the game at three in the fifth, Flores crushed a go-ahead two-run home run. The Crawdads walked off the 'Gades on a dropped thrid strike to score Jayce Easley in the bottom of the ninth. Zach Messinger allowed three runs and struck out six in 5.2 innings on the hill.

FOUR FOR AGUSTIN:With a first inning home run on Thursday, Agustin Ramírez has now homered in four straight games. He's the first Renegade to accomplish this feat since since Aaron Palensky hit a home run in four straight from April 23 - April 30.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last five games, Christopher Familia is hitting .381/.409/.857 with one double, three home runs, eight RBIs, two walks, and five runs. He's also homered in the last three games.

RUNS, RUNS RUNS:The Hudson Valley Renegades tied their season-high run total in Tuesday night's 16-5 victory over the Hickory Crawdads. They previously scored 16 runs back on April 26 against the Greenville Drive. The 16 runs was also their highest offensive outburst since a 15-2 win at Greenville on April 30.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.93 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 509 batters in 402.0 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit third with a 3.06 ERA.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Thorpe previously earned the award for the week of May 29-June 4 and was named SAL Pitcher of the Month in June. In his lone start on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Cyclones, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed 8.0 shutout innings and struck out 13 batters, setting a new single-game franchise record. He earned the Renegades fifth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela and Tyrone Yulie, and outfielder Aaron Palensky.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 33-for-82 (.402) with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, six walks, and 16 runs in 20 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 11 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. Since June 29th, only Troy Johnston (MIA--AAA) and Abraham Toro (MIL--AAA) have recorded more doubles during this span in all of Minor League baseball while his 65 total bases are the second-most, only trailing Masyn Winn (STL--AAA).

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 27 one-run games this season and they own an 11-16 record (.407) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or fewer.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 1044 batters compared to 1041 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HE GETS ON BASE!: After not reaching base safely on Thursday night, Spencer Jones' 17-game on-base streak came to an end. The New York Yankees' No. 3 prospect hit .323/.429/.477 with four doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, 11 walks and five stolen bases during this span. Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active hitting streak (seven games) and on-base streak at 16 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades have hit 10 over the last three nights against the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 21 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and fourth-most in Minor League Baseball. The Syracuse Mets lead the way in this span, hitting an incredible 25 bombs in 11 games.

