HVR Game Notes - July 21, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (49-38, 10-11) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (43-43, 15-6)

LHP Brock Selvidge (First Start) vs. RHP Jordany Ventura (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 88 | Home Game 46 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y | July 21, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

SUBWAY SERIES:The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome in the Brooklyn Cyclones to Heritage Financial Park for the second and final time this season. The Cyclones have won the first two series by winning four out of the six games in each meeting. Although, the Renegades clinched the South Atlantic League North First Half Championship on June 20 in Brooklyn after no-hitting the Cyclones through 8.1 innings. The Renegades make one more trip to Maimonides Park in August.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades comeback effort came short, as they fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-3 on Thursday night. After Brooklyn scored four runs in the third inning, Grant Richardson mashed a solo home run in the seventh. Spencer Jones later tallied an RBI single in the frame, to cut the lead to 4-2. Agustin Ramírez hit his third home run in High-A in the eighth but ultimately the Cyclones hung on to win 4-3. Mason Vinyard tossed 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Bailey Dees also hurled a pair of scoreless frames in the loss.

WELCOME TO THE VALLEY:On Friday, Brock Selvidge is slated to make his High-A debut after earning a promotion from Single-A Tampa on Tuesday. Selvidge is currently the Yankees' No. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline and recorded a 3.38 ERA in 14 starts while striking out 91 in 77.1 innings this season.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.76 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 449 batters in 348.1 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit second with a 2.90 ERA.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 26-for-61 (.426) with 10 doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, three walks, and nine runs in 15 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting seven multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. The Renegades catcher recorded at least one extra-base hit in five straight games from July 7th - July 16th. Since June 29th, only Colby Thomas (OAK--A+) has recorded as many doubles during this span in all of Minor League baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 25 one-run games this season and they own an 11-14 record (.440) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or fewer.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In Tuesday's game, the Renegades tallied two triples in the loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones. It was their sixth contest this season where the team compiled two or more. Hudson Valley collected a season-high three in Brooklyn on June 21st.

WALK THIS WAY: Spencer Jones became the ninth Renegade this season to work three or more walks in a single game on Friday night against Bowling Green. He's the first player to accomplish this feat since Ben Cowles on May 17 vs Brooklyn. Since the second half began on June 20th, Jones leads the team with 14 walks in 87 plate appearances which is also good for fifth in the South Atlantic League.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 985 batters compared to 981 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

FORMER 'GADES IN THE BRONX:On Sunday, the New York Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton. Peraza played in 28 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2021 before making his Major League debut last season. Peraza joins Anthony Volpe as the two former Renegades currently on the Yankees Major League roster.

IN BAILEY WE TRUST:After firing a pair of scoreless innings on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones, Bailey Dees extended his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings. The last run to score against the right-hander came in Brooklyn on June 23rd on a walk off wild pitch in the ninth. Since then, Dees has allowed just four hits and struck out 12 batters in five outings.

HE GETS ON BASE!:With a single and a walk in Thursday night's contest against Brooklyn, Spencer Jones extended his on-base streak to 13 games. The New York Yankees' No. 3 prospect is hitting .289/.439/.444 with one double, two home runs, eight RBIs, 11 walks and three stolen bases.

