HVR Game Notes - August 23, 2022

August 23, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hickory Crawdads (61-53, 23-25) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (61-52, 27-20)

RHP Josh Stephan (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-0, 2.16 ERA)

| Game 114 | Home Game 54 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | August 23, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCH: The Renegades are back home to kick off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, starting a new series with the Hickory Crawdads. This is the first time ever that the Renegades and Crawdads will play each other. With this week's series, Hudson Valley now will have played 10 of the 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in the last two seasons, with only Bowling Green and Asheville having not matched up. With 18 games left to play, the Gades are 1.5 games in front of Brooklyn and Aberdeen for first in the North Division.

HELLO, RANGERS, OUR OLD FRIENDS: The Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers make their way to The Dutch this week, marking the first trip to Dutchess Stadium for a Rangers affiliate since 1996. The Renegades' first-ever minor league affiliation was with the Texas Rangers, a partnership that lasted through the 1996 season in which the Gades were a co-op club for the Rangers and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

ABOUT SUNDAY: The Renegades used a six-run rally in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones 9-3 at Maimonides Park. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from T.J. Rumfield and a grand slam by Aaron Palensky. Jasson Domínguez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored, while four Hudson Valley relievers combined for 5.0 innings of one-run ball in back of Blane Abeyta.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 18th home run of the season on Wednesday, Tyler Hardman jumped into a second place on the Renegades single-season home run list. He surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and now sits alone behind record-holder Dan Grummitt (22, 1999). Hardman also sits third on the Renegades career home run list behind Grummitt and Everson Pereira (23). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, seven Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on Wednesday night with a ninth-inning double off Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks third all-time on the Renegades all-time RBI list, behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82 and former teammate Everson Pereira's 75.

THE MARTIAN EFFECT: In the first 12 games of Jasson Domínguez's home tenure, the Renegades welcomed 39,850 fans through the gates at Dutchess Stadium. The Gades rank 5th out of 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in attendance, and are in the top half among all High-A franchises. Hudson Valley's average attendance is up 25.4% compared to 2021, compared to a 16.5% jump across the SAL.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Sunday's 9-3 win over Brooklyn, Hudson Valley is now 30-2 (.938) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 31-50 (.383) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

PINSTRIPED PITCHING PROWESS: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.74 ERA on the season, second-best in the South Atlantic League, behind only Wilmington (3.59). It also ranks as the fifth-best staff ERA in High-A, and t11th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.58, 4th; Tampa 3.90, t20th; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.91, t22nd.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Tuesday with 209 stolen bases on the year, third-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 268) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 221). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

OL' PROSPECTORS: With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, the Yankees Top 30 prospects list has changed. Per MLB.com, the Renegades feature the Yankees No. 2 (Jasson Domínguez), No. 6 (Trey Sweeney), No. 12 (Yoendrys Gómez), No. 29 (Edgar Barclay) and No. 30 (Juan Carela) prospects. Before the MLB.com's mid-season re-rank unveiled on August 17, Richard Fitts was the No. 28 prospect in the organization, though he fell off the list.

TWO-OUT MAGIC: The Renegades scored 39 runs in the last series with Brooklyn, with an impressive 19 of them coming with two-outs. On Tuesday, the Gades mounted a five-run rally with two outs in the fifth, before scoring four with two gone in the ninth on Wednesday. This year, Hudson Valley batters have 213 two-out RBIs, accounting for 42.6% of the team's total 500 RBIs.

I'M A MAN, I'M (ON THE) 40!: Yankees 40-man roster member Yoendrys Gómez gets the start tonight. He is the second Yankees 40-man roster pitcher to start a game with the Renegades in the last two years, joining MLB Rehabber Luis Severino.

