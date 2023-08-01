HVR Game Notes - August 1, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (54-42, 15-15) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (40-54, 11-19)

RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.60 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (5-3, 2.92 ERA)

| Game 97 | Road Game 49 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 1, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HELLO MR. CELERY:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. It's the second visit to Frawley Stadium this season for Hudson Valley who took four out of six games from them back in May. The 'Gades will make one more trip to Delaware this season at the end of August.

SIMPLY SOUTHERN:In 18 games in SAL South ballparks this year, the Renegades are averaging 8.00 runs/game. In their other 78 games, they are averaging just 4.44 R/G. Incredibly, Hudson Valley has hit 43 of their 104 home runs this season (41.3%) during their trips south, representing 17.0% of games played.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on Sunday, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. The Renegades infielder is also riding an eight-game hitting streak entering Tueday, after finishing Sunday afternoon 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades blanked the Hickory Crawdads 6-0 on Sunday, earning a series victory over the Texas Rangers affiliate. The Renegades used four home runs from Grant Richardson, Alexander Vargas, and Spencer Henson to build their lead. Henson paced the offense clubbing two home runs and driving in four runs while Luis Velasquez earned his second win out of the bullpen, striking out five in two scoreless innings. Jack Neely polished off the game with two scoreless innings as well, lowering his season ERA to 2.18.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last seven games, Christopher Familia is hitting .400/.516/.920 with one double, four home runs, nine RBIs, five walks, and seven runs. He's collected a hit in eight of the last 11 games.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA with 2.99 ERAin this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a Minor League best 536 batters in 425.0 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fourth with a 3.26 ERA.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, Luis Velasquez was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 24 - 30. The right-hander had a dominant week out of the bullpen, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames across two games versus the Hickory Crawdads. He earned the win in both of the Renegades' shutout victory's and he punched out an impressive 47.1% of batters faced last week. Velasquez earned the Renegades sixth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela, Drew Thorpe, and Tyrone Yulie. Outfielder Aaron Palensky has won the lone offensive weekly honor this season.

WIDE MARGINS:In the last series against the Hickory Crawdads, the Renegades outscored the Crawdads 51-21 (+30). Hudson Valley shut out the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate twice in the series, including a 6-0 victory on Sunday.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 37-for-91 (.407) with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, seven walks, and 18 runs in 22 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 12 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. Since June 29th, he ranks fourth in total bases among all qualified Minor Leaguers.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 1070 batters compared to 1068 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active on-base streak at 18 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. Rafael Flores holds the longest on-base streak by a Renegade hitter this season at 18 games.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades have hit 19 over the last six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 30 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and in all of Minor League Baseball.

RUNS, RUNS, RUNS:The Hudson Valley Renegades tied their season-high run total in Tuesday night's 16-5 victory over the Hickory Crawdads. They previously scored 16 runs back on April 26 against the Greenville Drive. The 16 runs was also their highest offensive outburst since a 15-2 win at Greenville on April 30.

LIGHTS OUT:Five different pitchers combined for the Renegades ninth shutout victory of the season on Sunday. It was their second shutout of the series and it's the fifth straight six-game series that Hudson Valley has recorded a shutout as well. The last time they failed to do so in a six-game series was in mid-June at Heritage Financial Park against the Rome Braves.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

