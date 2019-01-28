Huth Returns for Third Season with Railroaders

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the signing of outfielder K.C. Huth.

Huth has donned a Railroaders uniform for both seasons of the franchise's existence, originally signing with the club in February of 2017. The native of La Verne, Calif., played 90 games for Cleburne last season, hitting .254 with three home runs and 18 RBI while stealing 11 bases. Late in the year, he was dealt to the Gary SouthShore RailCats for the stretch run, ultimately playing in eight games for the RailCats and recording seven hits.

"K.C. has developed a reputation as one of the best defensive outfielders in this league," manager Brent Clevlen said. "He has good instincts and a strong arm that profiles at all three outfield spots. We're looking for him to take another step forward offensively and compete for a starting role in 2019."

The 26-year old broke into professional baseball with the Joplin Blasters in 2016, hitting .276 in 58 games for the now-defunct American Association club. The following year, Huth hit .236 with nine doubles, four triples, and three home runs for Cleburne, adding a league-best 15 sacrifice bunts. Huth also began to demonstrate the defensive prowess that would prove his calling card, racking up 11 outfield assists while committing only two errors. He went on to add nine more outfield assists in 2018.

Huth had a well-traveled collegiate career, beginning with parts of two seasons at Riverside Community College before he transferred to Fullerton College for his redshirt-sophomore campaign. After hitting .350 with 11 doubles in 34 games, Huth caught the eye of West Virginia University, where he spent his final two seasons. The right-handed hitter posted averages of .265 and .263 in those two years with the Mountaineers, contributing a combined 18 doubles and six home runs.

Huth's signing gives the Railroaders a total of 11 players under contract for the 2019 season.

