Hutchison and Christopoulos Sign with Indy

January 14, 2021







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Nick Hutchison and goaltender Billy Christopoulos to standard player contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Hutchison, 25, signs after he finished his four-year collegiate career at Canisius College. The Hicksville, New York native skated in 140 NCAA contests, earning 60 goals, 53 assists and 176 penalty minutes. After leading Canisius during his senior year with 18 goals and tying for the team lead with 32 points, Hutchison signed with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder where he played one game.

Christopoulos, 26, comes to the Circle City after playing the majority 2019-20 season with the Toledo Walleye. A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos appeared in 30 ECHL games last season between South Carolina and Toledo as well as earning a 2.30 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. Finishing in first place in the ECHL in save percentage, Christopoulos comes to Indy with only six losses.

