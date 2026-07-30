Huskies Roll over Rafters 12-2

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies (10-15, 26-34) eased to a 12-2 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-18, 19-41) to sweep the series and take five of seven games on their longest homestand. Ben Llewellyn earned the win with 6.2 innings of one-run ball.

Kayden Campbell walked to lead off the bottom of the first and Maddox Monsour quickly drove him in with a ringing double to left. Anthony Cepeda, Jalen Smith and George McIntyre all proceeded to reach, and a two-run single by Dax Hardcastle made it 5-0 before an out had been recorded. An RBI triple from Cepeda made it 6-0 in the second, and Cepeda crossed on a Jalen Smith base knock. Jalen Smith would score on a costly two-base error in right field, and the score after two innings was 8-0.

Llewellyn got plenty of run support, but hardly needed it. The only ding on his paint job was when Danny Gavin led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a Bennett Crerar single. However, Duluth got that run back on an RBI three-bagger from Campbell in the fifth, and would plate one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Llewellyn was pulled with two outs in the seventh after allowing runners to reach the corners, but reliever Nick Krautkremer made his debut count by stranding both runners and finishing up the game allowing just one run and no hits.

Campbell shone in the leadoff spot, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks. Maddox Monsour reached in four of five plate appearances, carding two hits, two walks, two runs, and two RBI. Cepeda also notched a pair of knocks and scored thrice. Smith and Hardcastle joined the twi-hit party, and Hardcastle picked up five RBI to tie his season high. Chance Sobbry rapped out three hits in five at-bats and scored once.

Llewellyn's final line featured 6.1 innings pitched, five hits allowed, one run conceded, a single walk, and four punchouts. Krautkremer worked 2.1 hitless relief innings, giving up two walks and fanning a pair.

On Deck

Duluth travels to Thunder Bay with the Superior Cup on the line. The Huskies tangle with the Border Cats for two games, both at 6:35 p.m. Four games remain in the season series, and the Huskies lead the set 5-3. Seven wins are needed for Duluth to clinch the cup, but Thunder Bay just needs six to maintain possession of the keepsake.







Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.