Huskies Make 'Crucial Catch' with Nebraska-Omaha Signing

February 3, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies have a new catcher in the fold for 2022, as Jaxson Simmerman will be donning the white and blue. Simmerman, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, joined the Mavs by way of Seward High School, where he was the second-ranked catcher in the state of Nebraska, according to Omaha's official website. A district champion, Jaxson set school records with his excellent on-base percentage of .560 and 19 walks.

The Seward native doesn't come to the Huskies without an inside scoop on the team; his college roommate is none other than Mike Boeve, the Huskies' 2021 team MVP. "I have heard nothing but great things about the Huskies," Simmerman said. "My roommate, Mike Boeve, played there last summer and absolutely loved it and had tremendous success, so I am looking forward to experiencing it myself." Jaxson also noted his eagerness to play in the Northwoods League, where he gets the opportunity to play with and against many great players.

When asked what he is most looking forward to this upcoming season, Simmerman outlined his goals for both spring and summer. "In the spring, I am looking forward to chasing an NCAA championship with my teammates," he said. "In the summer, I am looking forward to playing with guys from all over the country, having fun playing baseball every single day." An Economics and Business Analytics major, Jaxson dreams of becoming a Baseball Operations Analyst or an Amateur/Professional Scout for an MLB organization someday.

For the summer, he'll call Wade Stadium home. Please join us in welcoming Jaxson to the Huskies!

