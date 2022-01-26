Huskies Bring Back Lefty Pitcher for Second Consecutive Season

Duluth, Minn. - Baseball will be back before we know it, Northland! As the 2022 season rolls closer, the roster is beginning to fill out, and not only with unfamiliar names and faces. Brody Maynard has signed on to pitch for the second consecutive season at the Wade Stadium; a place he refers to as 'magical.'

Maynard, the lefty from Ponte Verde Beach, FL, saw action in 15 regular season games for the Huskies in 2021, pitching a total of 26.1 innings and facing 141 batters during that span. Prior to his transfer to the University of North Florida, Brody threw in 44 innings and registered 52 strikeouts at Daytona State. Despite logging those meaningful reps last year, the 20-year-old isn't satisfied. "My goals for 2022 are to really focus on what makes me successful and do that more frequently," he said. "I had some struggles in 2021...I've really focused on my attitude and approach to training in the offseason, so I'm excited to put forth a better product."

Brody chose to return to Duluth this summer for several reasons. "First of all, I really enjoyed getting to work with the coaches every day-they're really great at what they do," Maynard said. "I also really enjoyed spending time around the city, experiencing what Duluth and its nature have to offer. Lastly, the Wade is a wonderful place." Please join us in welcoming Brody Maynard back to the pitching rotation! The wonderful world of Wade awaits!

