Huskies Baseball Signs Tyger Pederson to Contract Extension

August 20, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club have reached an agreement with current head coach, Tyger Pederson, and have signed him to a contract extension, as Director of Baseball Operations for the club. Local owner, Michael Rosenzweig said, "this has been the most exciting year since buying the team in 2011". He went on to say, "this new brand of baseball is adding a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for all aspects of the team culture and fan interest." We are delighted to have reached an agreement.

General Manager, Greg Culver said, "What a magical season...I asked Tyger for 10+ wins Vs last year and to put together a playoff caliber team...he and his staff went above and beyond our expectations...we're excited to see what he does moving forward."

The Duluth Huskies finished their regular season 47-25 and their post season 3-2. They also broke the team record of team stolen bases previously set at 134 to 167 in the regular season. The team managed to put up a remarkable 460 runs with 703 hits in 72 games. Be sure to stay updated on the Huskies and their journey now through the 2019 season.

