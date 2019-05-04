Huskies Add Four New Players for the Upcoming Season

Duluth, Minn -- As the season is quickly approaching the Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is more than excited to announce the addition of four new players to the roster for what is shaping up to be an exciting 2019 season. These players include: Austin Smith a Sophomore Right-handed pitcher, Aaron Greenfield a versatile redshirt Sophomore, and Xavier Bussey a Freshman outfielder

These players have come from all over the country to play in the Northwoods League. Joining these men is returning Huskies second baseman and shortstop, Bradley Norton. Norton is a redshirt freshman at Ohlone College in Fremont California.

Austin Smith is a right-handed sophomore pitcher at Southwestern University that is originally from Cedar Park. While his four years at Cedar Park High School he earned multiple awards to include being named the District Defensive Player of the year in 2017 and a Second Team Academic All-Star. Bringing this momentum of excitement to his freshman season at Southwestern and starting a total of 10 games with an ERA of 3.14.

Bradley Norton is a redshirt freshman who played second base and shortstop for Ohlone college along with having a successful 2018 season with the Huskies. In his freshman season at Ohlone, he played in 38 games with a .320 ERA and 21 RBI's. As for last year with the Huskies, he played in 4 games with an ERA of .250.

Aaron Greenfield is a redshirt Sophomore at California State University That also graduated from Millikan High School where he was awarded First- team All-Moore League his senior and Junior seasons and was apart of a team that won Moore League title back-to-back. In finishing his senior season with a .253 ERA.

Xavier Bussey is an outfielder Freshmen at Pensacola State University that graduated from Garner High School. Bussey was named 150 player by Perfect Game along with playing in 6 games and earning an ERA of .526.

The Duluth Huskies are incredibly excited to add these talented young athletes to the team and see their skills in action this summer. Don't forget to catch them play as the Huskies open up their home season on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 against the Eau Claire Express. Until then, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

