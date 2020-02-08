Huskies Add Another Set of Players

February 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies are pleased to announce the signing of four more players for the 2020 season; Jake Gray, Kevin Fitzgerlad, Jonathan Brandon, and Ryan Doran. Each of these players have great accomplishments of their own so playing together this summer at the Wade will be great!

Jake Gray is a 6'1" catcher and first basemen. The junior at the University of Southern Illinois has been playing the game from the time he could walk with the game being in his family as his father is a high school coach. His favorite part of the game is competition and bringing his best each game and going against their best. His advice to young players is to never let anything or anyone take your love for the sport and trust God's process. His favorite part of the game is also what he is most looking forward to this summer and seeing new areas.

Kevin Fitzgerlad is a 6'0" sophomore shortstop and 3rd basemen at San Joaquin Delta College. He grew up in Elk Grove, California and went to Laguna Creek High School. Playing baseball has been a part of most of his life, starting at a very young age because of his family members. Fitzgerlad is most looking forward to playing with a new group of guys and playing against good competition, as these are also his two favorite parts of the game. His advice to just starting out players is to play hard and have fun.

Jonathan Brandon is a junior 5'11" 2nd and 3rd baseman at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He grew up playing baseball. "My dad put a bat in my hands as soon as I could hold it." His favorite part is learning more about the game and improving his skill. Brandon's biggest advice to players just starting out is don't get caught up in the results and always look ahead and have a great attitude. The biggest thing that Brandon is looking forward to is a great experience, teammates, and ball games.

Ryan Doran is a 6'3" outfielder and first baseman sophomore at Iowa Central Community College. He has signed to play at the University of Nebraska, Omaha for the next two years. He played every game possible growing up but baseball became his favorite at a very young age. His favorite part of the game is hitting. Doran's advice for young players also comes from the hitting side of the game; watch for the fastball and swing hard. Doran is most looking forward to the high-quality pitching in the NWL and becoming a better hitter. It shouldn't come as a surprise when he describes himself as a competitor because he loves to win and strives to be the best on and off the field.

Huskies fans, work ethic, passion, and the drive to win is exactly what all four of these players plan to bring to the Wade this summer. Until then make sure to stay in touch with all things Huskies by following the team on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook along with getting all the gear to be ready to cheer your 2020 Duluth Huskies on by checking out duluthhuskies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 8, 2020

Huskies Add Another Set of Players - Duluth Huskies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.