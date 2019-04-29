Hurricanes Watch Party Set for Wednesday at the Crown

April 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - In an effort to continue the camaraderie of the North Carolina hockey family that has been established this season, the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey club invite ALL fans to the Crown Coliseum on Wednesday, May 1 for a Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) Game Three Watch Party.

Why spend your Wednesday night crammed inside of a Sports Bar or alone at home watching on a regular sized TV, when we have ample room, concessions, and a massive screen at the Crown?

Doors are scheduled for 6:30 at the North End Zone (Main Lobby) of the Crown, with the broadcast being shown on the new State-of-the-Art HD Daktronics Video Board. The board will be significantly lowered to allow for it to be relatively eye-level for fans, and the broadcast sound will be transmitted in real-time through our arena speakers.

In an effort of convenience and affordability for attending fans, attendance packages are available with the option to add on food and drinks. Our packages are:

RED PACKAGE ($5): Entry to the Party

WHITE PACKAGE ($10): Entry to the Party, Two Concession Coupons

BLACK PACKAGE ($20): Entry to the Party, Four Concession Coupons

Concession Coupons are redeemable for:

Slice of Pizza

12 oz. Bud Light (can)

12 oz. Soda

Bottled Water

Packages can be purchased HERE. Additional concession coupons will be available for purchase at the event at three coupons for $10. Coupons can be used on any available concession item(s).

Due to needs of ensuring there is sufficient pizza / drinks for all fans in attendance, the Marksmen request that all packages are ordered as-early-as-possible. We will ensure our best effort to meet the needs of all purchasers, but should we be limited due to late package orders, all concessions will be on a first-come, first-served basis. We apologize for the inconvenience should it arise.

Save the hassle and the hypothetical dilemma, and order your package as-soon-as-possible - and don't forget to RSVP on our Facebook Event.

We look forward to showing that we Surge Together with the Hurricanes, and bringing back a passionate, loud hockey atmosphere to the Crown until we're back for Opening Night of the 2019-2020 season! See you for puck drop on Wednesday night.

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

