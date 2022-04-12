Huntsville's Tyler Piacentini Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
April 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Tyler Piacentini of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for April 4-10.
Piacentini scored three goals, including one shorthanded and one game-winner, assisted on two others and was +6 in leading the Havoc to a season-ending sweep of the Birmingham Bulls.
On Friday, Piacentini recorded his first hat trick of the season, scoring once in each period, while adding an assist in leading Huntsville to a 7-0 shutout of the Bulls. The following night, the South Weymouth, MA native assisted on Huntsville's go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Havoc went on to a 4-2 win.
Now in his fifth season with the Havoc, Piacentini set career highs in goals (30), assists (24), points (54), game- winning goals (five), power play goals (six) and plus-minus rating (+14).
Also nominated: Jake Pappalardo, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Mike Ferraro, Evansville (3 gp, 2g, 4a, +4), Taylor Best, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Brady Fleurent, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Henry Johnson, Macon (1-1-0, 2.50 gaa, 0.918 save%), Malik Johnson, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, shg, +2), Eric Levine, Peoria (2 gp, 1-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.949 save%), Kevin Resop, Quad City (1-0-0, 1 ga, 23 saves) and Travis Armstrong, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 2a)
