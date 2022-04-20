Huntsville's Hunter Vorva Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year
April 20, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced that Hunter Vorva of the Huntsville Havoc has been selected as the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Vorva led SPHL goaltenders in goals against average (1.93) and save percentage (0.934), both of which set new team records, as well as shootout wins (four). Vorva also finished second in wins (22), third in shutouts (three - tied) and fourth in minutes played (1827:08).
Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners
2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators
2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths
2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc
2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths
2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Thursday.
