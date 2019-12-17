Huntsville's Alec Brandrup Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

December 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that defenseman Alec Brandrup of the Huntsville Havoc was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 9-15.

Brandrup helped the Havoc to a weekend sweep of Fayetteville, scoring one goal and adding four assists as Huntsville won a pair of overtime thrillers.

On Friday, the Rochester, MN native picked a most opportune time for his first goal of the season. After Huntsville pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, Brandrup netted the tying goal with only eight seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Huntsville then scored just 1:33 into the extra period to take the extra point, 4-3.

Brandrup had another strong offensive game from the blue line on Saturday by assisting on three goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Huntsville defeated Fayetteville 6-5.

Now in his second full professional season with the Havoc, Brandrup was named to the 2018-2019 SPHLÃ¢ÂÂAll- Rookie Team after scoring two goals, adding 28 assists and finishing with a +17 rating in 54 games. Before turning pro, Brandrup played collegiately at Norwich University, where he was named to NCAA III (NEHC) All- Conference Teams his final three seasons and earning First Team honors his senior year.

Runner-up: Garrett Milan, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg, +4)

Also nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Stanislav Dzakhov, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Brian Bowen, Fayetteville (3 gp, 1g, 2a, +3), Brady Fleurent, Knoxville (1 gp, 1g, gwg), Shawn Lynch, Macon (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Eric Levine, Peoria (0-0-2, 3.69 gaa, 0.890 save%), Sean Kacerosky, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 1a) and Lincoln Griffin, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, gwg)

