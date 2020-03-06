Huntsville Wins in Shootout vs Evansville
March 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc went to another another overtime period Friday night, clinching the 5-4 win in a 3-0 shootout. Kyle Sharkey scored the first goal of the shootout to secure the game winning goal while Max Milosek stopped all three of the Evansville Thunderbolts' attempts.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
