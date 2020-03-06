Huntsville Wins in Shootout vs Evansville

March 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc went to another another overtime period Friday night, clinching the 5-4 win in a 3-0 shootout. Kyle Sharkey scored the first goal of the shootout to secure the game winning goal while Max Milosek stopped all three of the Evansville Thunderbolts' attempts.

