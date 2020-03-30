Huntsville Havoc Update

We would like to take a moment and give everyone an update on the Havoc and our current state of operations.

2020-21 Season Tickets will go on sale remotely starting on Wednesday, April 22nd. We will post more details on how to reach our ticket staff to purchase season tickets when we get closer to the date.

Drawings for 30 Days of Havoc will resume tomorrow (March 31st) for the final four drawings.

The Specialty Jersey Mega Raffle drawing has been postponed until we are able to safely return to our office. We plan to hold the drawing the first day we are allowed back into the VBC. You still have time to get more tickets at HavocGear.com!

The Make-A-Wish jerseys the players wore during warmups this season are up for auction until Wednesday, April 1st at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Make-A-Wish Alabama. You can place your bids here: bit.ly/3duE5fu

We have extended the Xtream Rewards season until Wednesday, July 1st. Despite the office temporarily closed, rewards can be redeemed in the official Havoc App and can be picked up when the office opens back up to the public. If you have any questions, email Drew at DBartlett@hsvsports.com.

We will continue to issue cancelled game refunds until April 17.

- How to get your refund: bit.ly/HavocRefund

- Full Season Ticket Holder Refund Form: bit.ly/HavocFSTHrefund

- Even if you wish to decline the refund, it would be very helpful if you still filled out the form.

We truly appreciate the overwhelming support for our small business in these challenging times.

If you have any questions regarding refunds, send an email to havocrefund@gmail.com.

