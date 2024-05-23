Huntsville Havoc Raise over $313K for Charity in 2023-24 Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc successfully raised $313,111 for various charities throughout the 2023-24 season through jersey auctions and other fundraising events. The funds were directed to numerous charitable organizations, highlighting the team's commitment to giving back to the community.

Jersey auctions were a significant part of the fundraising efforts, with themed nights drawing in fans and donors alike. The themed nights included Star Wars Night, Peanuts Night, Melissa George Night, Space Night, Batman Night, HCFC Night, and Military Night. These events generated considerable enthusiasm and substantial contributions.

A standout contributor was Tyler Piacentini, whose specialty jerseys alone raised over $10,000 for the Matt Brown Foundation. Piacentini's connection to the foundation is deeply personal, stemming from an unfortunate high school hockey game collision that left Matt Brown paralyzed. The jerseys sold during the themed nights contributed significantly to the foundation. Read more about Matt and Tyler's relationship here.

"The community we've built continues to blow us away with how charitable they are. After adding this year's total, we've surpassed over 2.5 million dollars raised in our 20 years," said team president Justin Strickland.

St. Jude Night featured player-painted mugs that were auctioned for charity, while Melissa George Night included player-signed sticks. The Havoc's community engagement extends beyond these events, with mascots Chaos and Rukus making appearances at numerous charity events, and the team frequently donating items for giveaways, raffles, or auctions.

The Havoc directed their fundraising efforts to several charities, including Manna House, Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation (benefiting the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Women's and Children's Center), Still Serving Veterans, Matt Brown Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Toys for Tots, United Cerebral Palsy, Tunnels to Towers, and the Havoc's own Light The Lamp Foundation.

The Light The Lamp Foundation plays a crucial role in the Havoc's charitable endeavors. While it is not a charity itself, it serves as a conduit for the team to donate to local charities that assist the less fortunate, amplifying the impact of their community support.

The community's response to these fundraising events has been overwhelmingly positive, with high engagement and participation in various activities. Looking ahead, the Havoc plans to continue their tradition of giving back, with more fundraising initiatives expected in the upcoming season.

