Huntsville Gains a Point in OT Loss at Birmingham
February 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc fell 3-2 Friday night in an overtime contest to the Birmingham Bulls. Huntsville took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a late goal in the third period from Birmingham sent the game to overtime. The Bulls went on to score 1:31 seconds into the overtime period to seal the win. Scott Trask and Nolan Kaiser scored the Havoc's two goals, while Max Milosek stopped 33 of 36 shots in the net.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
