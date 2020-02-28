Huntsville Gains a Point in OT Loss at Birmingham

February 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc fell 3-2 Friday night in an overtime contest to the Birmingham Bulls. Huntsville took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a late goal in the third period from Birmingham sent the game to overtime. The Bulls went on to score 1:31 seconds into the overtime period to seal the win. Scott Trask and Nolan Kaiser scored the Havoc's two goals, while Max Milosek stopped 33 of 36 shots in the net.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.